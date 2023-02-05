Washington St. 70, California 60

Lutje Schipholt 4-7 0-0 8, Tuitele 3-4 0-0 7, Curry 2-8 2-4 8, Martin 4-9 1-2 11, McIntosh 1-9 3-4 5, Langarita 4-5 0-0 8, Onyiah 1-2 1-1 3, Bonner 1-1 0-0 2, Mastrov 0-1 0-0 0, Ortiz 2-3 2-2 8, Totals 22-49 9-13 60
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason