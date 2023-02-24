Washington St. 67, Stanford 63

Gueye 6-8 2-4 15, Jakimovski 3-6 2-4 11, Rodman 1-3 2-2 4, Bamba 9-14 0-0 22, Powell 3-11 0-0 9, Mullins 1-3 0-0 3, Darling 0-2 0-0 0, Houinsou 1-1 1-2 3, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 7-12 67.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason