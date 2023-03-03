Washington St. 66, No. 3 Utah 58

Motuga 4-5 2-2 13, Murekatete 7-14 5-8 19, Leger-Walker 5-14 1-2 15, Teder 1-2 0-0 2, Wallack 3-5 0-2 7, Glazier 0-1 0-0 0, Sarver 0-0 2-2 2, Tuhina 1-6 0-0 2, Woods 0-0 0-0 0, Clarke 2-4 2-2 6, Totals 23-51 12-18 66
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason