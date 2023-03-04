Washington St. 61, No. 20 Colorado 49

Motuga 3-4 0-0 9, Murekatete 6-10 0-1 12, Leger-Walker 6-17 2-2 15, Teder 0-2 0-0 0, Wallack 1-3 5-6 7, Glazier 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 1-2 0-0 2, Tuhina 3-8 2-2 10, Clarke 3-3 0-0 6, Totals 23-49 9-11 61
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason