Washington St. 61, Arizona St. 57

Motuga 2-3 2-2 6, Murekatete 3-9 2-2 8, Leger-Walker 4-14 2-2 12, Teder 4-9 0-0 12, Wallack 4-8 5-9 15, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Tuhina 2-4 0-0 4, Clarke 2-8 0-0 4, Totals 21-56 11-15 61
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason