Nationals first. Alex Call homers to left field. Jeimer Candelario homers to center field. Joey Meneses walks. Dominic Smith grounds out to shallow infield. Joey Meneses out at second. Keibert Ruiz lines out to deep right field to Kris Bryant.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 2, Rockies 0.

Nationals second. Luis Garcia singles to deep center field. Lane Thomas singles to left field. Luis Garcia to second. CJ Abrams singles to center field. Lane Thomas to second. Luis Garcia to third. Victor Robles strikes out swinging. Alex Call walks. CJ Abrams to second. Lane Thomas to third. Luis Garcia scores. Jeimer Candelario out on a sacrifice fly to Kris Bryant. CJ Abrams to third. Lane Thomas scores. Joey Meneses pops out to first base to C.J. Cron.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 4, Rockies 0.

Rockies second. Ryan McMahon homers to center field. Elias Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, MacKenzie Gore to Dominic Smith. Yonathan Daza grounds out to second base, Luis Garcia to Dominic Smith. Ezequiel Tovar strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 4, Rockies 1.

Nationals third. Dominic Smith flies out to deep left field to Jurickson Profar. Keibert Ruiz grounds out to shallow infield, Ezequiel Tovar to C.J. Cron. Luis Garcia singles to left field. Lane Thomas reaches on error. Luis Garcia to second. Fielding error by Elehuris Montero. CJ Abrams triples to deep right center field. Lane Thomas scores. Luis Garcia scores. Victor Robles walks. Alex Call reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Victor Robles out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Nationals 6, Rockies 1.

Rockies fourth. C.J. Cron singles to deep right center field. Elehuris Montero reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. C.J. Cron out at second. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. Elias Diaz walks. Elehuris Montero to second. Yonathan Daza singles to right field. Elias Diaz out at third. Elehuris Montero scores.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 6, Rockies 2.

Nationals fifth. Luis Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Elehuris Montero to C.J. Cron. Lane Thomas singles to right field. CJ Abrams triples. Lane Thomas scores. Victor Robles singles to shallow infield. Alex Call out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Kris Bryant. Victor Robles to third. CJ Abrams scores. Jeimer Candelario strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 8, Rockies 2.

Rockies seventh. Elias Diaz singles to center field. Yonathan Daza singles to center field. Elias Diaz to second. Ezequiel Tovar doubles to right center field. Yonathan Daza to third. Elias Diaz scores. Jurickson Profar grounds out to shallow infield, CJ Abrams to Dominic Smith. Ezequiel Tovar to third. Yonathan Daza scores. Kris Bryant singles to right field. Ezequiel Tovar scores. Charlie Blackmon flies out to deep center field to Victor Robles. C.J. Cron reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Kris Bryant out at second.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 8, Rockies 5.

Nationals eighth. Jeimer Candelario grounds out to second base, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron. Joey Meneses doubles to deep right field. Dominic Smith singles to right field. Joey Meneses scores. Keibert Ruiz singles to right field. Dominic Smith scores. Ildemaro Vargas grounds out to first base to C.J. Cron. Keibert Ruiz out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 10, Rockies 5.