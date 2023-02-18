Washington 64, Oregon St. 59

Mitrovic 2-5 0-0 4, Aaron 0-1 0-0 0, Hansford 4-8 0-0 12, Marotte 2-4 0-0 4, Yeaney 3-7 3-3 9, Beers 4-9 3-3 11, Gardiner 1-6 0-0 3, Blacklock 5-7 0-0 12, Pietsch 0-1 0-0 0, von Oelhoffen 2-6 0-0 4, Totals 23-54 6-6 59
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason