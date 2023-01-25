Washington 108, Houston 103

Kispert 2-8 2-2 7, Kuzma 12-25 4-5 33, Gafford 3-6 3-5 9, Beal 7-17 3-4 17, Wright 2-6 0-0 5, Avdija 4-13 1-2 10, Gibson 1-2 0-0 2, Carey Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Barton 2-5 3-3 8, Goodwin 1-4 2-2 5, Nunn 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 39-98 18-23 108.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason