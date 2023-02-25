Wagner 68, St. Francis (Pa.) 58

Fletcher 1-1 2-2 4, B.Brown 4-11 2-4 11, Ezquerra 4-10 0-0 10, Hunt 6-12 3-4 17, Williams 3-9 0-0 6, Price Noel 2-4 0-0 5, Lewis 4-5 0-0 8, J.Brown 2-6 2-2 7, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 9-12 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason