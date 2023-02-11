Wagner 58, LIU 46

Delancy 2-3 0-0 4, Essahaty 3-6 2-2 8, Johnson 4-6 4-5 12, Washington 2-16 0-0 4, Wood 3-4 2-2 8, Maletic 1-6 1-2 3, Cook 2-3 0-1 5, Ndiaye 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 18-45 9-14 46.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason