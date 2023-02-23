Wagner 54, Stonehill 44

Bergan 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 4-10 2-5 10, Zegarowski 2-4 2-2 7, Burnett 4-8 2-4 11, Stone 2-4 0-0 5, Melis 2-2 0-0 4, Mack 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 1-6 0-0 3, Marquardt 0-0 0-0 0, McGill 0-0 0-0 0, O'Reilly 0-0 0-0 0, Rywolt 0-0 0-0 0, Stinson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-39 6-11 44.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason