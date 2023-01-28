Virginia Tech 85, Syracuse 70

Bell 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 5-6 1-2 11, Edwards 4-6 1-2 9, Girard 2-8 2-3 7, Mintz 5-12 9-13 21, Taylor 4-9 0-0 12, Hima 0-1 0-0 0, Torrence 3-3 2-2 8, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 2-2 2, Ajak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 17-24 70.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason