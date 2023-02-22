Vermont 81, Binghamton 70

White 2-2 0-0 4, Falko 5-12 4-5 17, Harried 1-10 0-0 3, Petcash 5-11 1-1 13, M.Gibson 11-18 0-0 23, Hinckson 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 27-59 7-8 70.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason