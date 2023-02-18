VCU 80, Fordham 61

Moore 0-4 4-4 4, Novitskyi 2-2 0-0 4, Charlton 1-4 0-0 2, Quisenberry 4-9 6-7 15, Richardson 7-14 1-2 21, Rose 3-6 1-3 7, Tsimbila 1-5 0-0 2, Gray 1-8 1-3 3, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Riley 1-4 0-0 3, Dean 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 13-19 61.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason