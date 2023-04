LAS VEGAS (AP) — Second-seeded Vanderbilt beat Arkansas State 4-3 on Saturday at the and won the NCAA women's bowling championship, the third national title in program history.

No. 3 seed Arkansas State, which beat the Commodores in an opening-round match (Mega Match Format) Friday, jumped to a 2-0 lead and had a 3-1 advantage before Vanderbilt rallied and won three straight games in the best-of-seven Baker match play championship.