UTEP 87, FIU 82

Frazier 5-9 3-4 15, Onyema 8-10 3-4 19, Solomon 5-7 3-7 13, Givance 4-7 11-12 22, Hardy 2-5 4-6 9, Lemus 2-3 1-2 6, Kalu 0-2 0-0 0, Sibley 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-46 25-35 87.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason