Utah Valley St. 66, Abilene Christian 62

Fuller 4-4 0-0 8, Bandaogo 5-9 0-0 10, Darthard 5-14 7-7 18, Harmon 5-11 1-2 12, Nield 1-3 0-0 2, Woodbury 4-8 0-1 9, Ceaser 1-1 0-0 2, Small 1-2 0-0 3, Potter 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-54 8-10 66.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason