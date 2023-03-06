UNC-Wilmington 79, Hofstra 73, OT

Kelly 4-7 0-1 9, White 6-14 8-12 21, Harden-Hayes 7-8 1-2 17, Newby 4-12 7-7 17, Phillips 1-4 1-2 3, Farrar 4-9 0-0 9, J.Thomas 0-3 3-3 3, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 20-27 79.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason