UMass 85, Richmond 76

Burton 5-15 7-8 20, Grace 1-3 0-0 3, Quinn 6-12 7-8 19, Gustavson 3-9 0-0 7, Nelson 1-6 2-4 5, Bigelow 3-5 4-4 12, Randolph 1-3 0-0 3, Roche 2-4 1-1 7. Totals 22-57 21-25 76.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason