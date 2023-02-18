UMass 69, Rhode Island 45

Kante 4-6 1-2 9, Leveque 2-8 0-0 4, Luis 7-11 0-0 14, K.Thompson 6-10 2-2 15, Weeks 2-8 0-1 5, Gapare 4-9 1-2 11, Diggins 4-5 0-0 9, G.Thompson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-60 4-7 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason