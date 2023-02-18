Skip to main content Turn off refresh
UMass 69, Rhode Island 45

Kante 4-6 1-2 9, Leveque 2-8 0-0 4, Luis 7-11 0-0 14, K.Thompson 6-10 2-2 15, Weeks 2-8 0-1 5, Gapare 4-9 1-2 11, Diggins 4-5 0-0 9, G.Thompson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-60 4-7 69.

RHODE ISLAND (8-18)

Tchikou 1-4 0-4 2, Carey 3-13 2-2 8, Leggett 6-18 5-5 18, M.Martin 1-7 0-1 2, Thomas 2-12 1-2 6, Stewart 3-7 0-0 8, Samb 0-2 0-0 0, Weston 0-1 0-0 0, Hutchinson 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 16-65 9-16 45.

Halftime_UMass 34-26. 3-Point Goals_UMass 5-16 (Gapare 2-4, K.Thompson 1-1, Diggins 1-2, Weeks 1-6, Leveque 0-3), Rhode Island 4-25 (Stewart 2-6, Leggett 1-6, Thomas 1-6, Weston 0-1, Carey 0-3, M.Martin 0-3). Rebounds_UMass 42 (Kante 8), Rhode Island 27 (Leggett 8). Assists_UMass 12 (K.Thompson 5), Rhode Island 7 (Thomas 4). Total Fouls_UMass 16, Rhode Island 13.

