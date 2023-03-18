UConn 95, Vermont 52

Olson 1-3 0-0 2, Richason 1-8 0-0 3, Gilwee 5-10 0-0 14, Utterback 5-15 1-2 13, Vito 0-2 0-0 0, Whiteside 0-1 0-0 0, Priede 0-0 0-0 0, Gonzalez 2-6 0-0 5, Hanson 0-0 0-0 0, Matic 0-0 0-0 0, McDonald 0-0 0-0 0, Dizon 1-2 0-0 2, Myklebust 5-13 0-0 13, Totals 20-60 1-2 52
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason