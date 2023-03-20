UConn 77, Baylor 58

Bickle 1-6 1-2 3, Andrews 2-13 0-0 5, Asberry 5-12 1-2 15, Fontleroy 4-11 2-2 12, Owens 5-10 0-0 14, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Abraham 0-1 0-0 0, Ferreira 0-0 0-0 0, Littlepage-Buggs 3-5 0-2 6, Van Gytenbeek 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 21-61 4-8 58
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason