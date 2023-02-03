UC Santa Barbara 68, Cal Poly 62

Koroma 6-12 1-2 13, Stevenson 4-6 2-2 12, Franklin 2-3 0-0 4, Sanders 3-10 3-4 11, Taylor 3-4 0-0 8, Hunter 3-7 5-6 12, Fleming 0-1 0-0 0, Penn-Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 11-14 62.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason