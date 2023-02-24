UC San Diego 99, UC Irvine 91

Kosakowski 2-4 0-0 6, Nwaokorie 7-15 3-3 22, Anderson 8-18 3-4 25, Pope 6-11 11-12 24, Roquemore 5-6 1-1 11, Tshimanga 1-3 6-9 8, DeGraaf 1-5 0-1 3, Vulikic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 24-30 99.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason