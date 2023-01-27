UC San Diego 65, CS Northridge 57

Kosakowski 2-4 0-0 6, Nwaokorie 2-10 2-2 7, Anderson 5-11 3-4 14, Pope 7-17 4-5 20, Roquemore 4-5 0-0 10, Tshimanga 2-3 2-2 6, Vulikic 1-2 0-0 2, McCormick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 11-13 65.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason