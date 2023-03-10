UC Riverside 68, UC Davis 52

Anigwe 2-6 2-4 6, Beasley 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 2-9 3-4 7, Milling 0-3 0-0 0, Pepper 7-18 8-8 22, DeBruhl 3-8 1-2 7, Adebayo 2-3 0-0 4, Borra 0-0 1-2 1, Lose 1-2 0-0 2, Rocak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 15-20 52.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason