UC Irvine 83, UC Riverside 64

Olbrich 7-15 6-9 22, Turner 3-6 0-0 8, Cameron 4-10 0-0 11, Pullin 4-11 4-6 12, Tattersall 2-6 0-0 5, Hartwell 1-7 0-0 2, Salaridze 0-1 2-4 2, Martinez 0-2 1-2 1, Pickens 0-1 1-2 1, Olabode 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 14-23 64.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason