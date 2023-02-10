UC Irvine 55, Cal Poly 54

Koroma 1-10 5-6 7, Stevenson 5-12 0-0 12, Franklin 0-4 0-0 0, Hunter 4-9 4-4 13, Sanders 3-9 0-0 8, Taylor 1-3 3-4 5, Pierce 1-5 0-0 3, Fleming 2-2 0-0 6, Penn-Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Prukop 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 12-14 54.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason