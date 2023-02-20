UC Davis 76, UC San Diego 66

Kosakowski 0-4 0-0 0, Nwaokorie 4-10 2-3 13, Anderson 10-21 2-2 24, Pope 4-12 5-7 14, Roquemore 1-3 2-2 5, DeGraaf 3-4 0-0 6, Tshimanga 0-1 4-4 4, Vulikic 0-1 0-0 0, McCormick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 15-18 66.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason