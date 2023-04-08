Trey Murphy scores 31 points, Pelicans beat Knicks 113-105

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy scored 31 points, C.J. McCollum added 23 and the New Orleans Pelicans improved their chances of avoiding the play-in round with a 113-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night. The Pelicans (42-39) will need to beat Minnesota on the road in their regular-season finale Sunday and get some help from some combination of Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers to climb higher than the seventh seed. They also will finish above .500 for the first time since 2017-18.
“It’s a tremendous blessing to have a winning record,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “It’s hard to win in the NBA.”