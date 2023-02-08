Toronto 112, San Antonio 98

Bates-Diop 4-7 2-5 10, K.Johnson 8-17 5-7 22, Poeltl 4-11 4-4 12, Branham 2-8 0-0 4, Richardson 4-15 4-4 14, McDermott 4-10 2-3 13, Roby 3-7 1-2 8, Collins 3-4 0-0 7, S.Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, Wesley 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 35-87 19-27 98.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason