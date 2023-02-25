Toledo 101, Buffalo 71

Adams 6-11 0-0 15, Hardnett 8-15 2-5 20, Smith 0-1 2-2 2, Foster 0-3 0-0 0, C.Jones 1-11 2-2 4, Blocker 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 8-12 2-2 20, Jack 0-3 2-2 2, K.Jones 1-2 2-2 4, Ceaser 1-3 0-0 2, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 12-15 71.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason