Texas Tech 74, No. 6 Texas 67

T.Allen 0-4 2-2 2, Disu 4-8 1-2 11, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Carr 7-15 4-9 23, Hunter 3-8 2-2 9, Rice 3-9 0-0 8, Cunningham 3-9 0-0 7, Bishop 1-1 1-2 3, Morris 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-59 10-17 67.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason