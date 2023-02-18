Texas St. 78, Coastal Carolina 75

Martin 1-4 2-2 4, Morgan 5-9 1-2 13, Davis 0-6 0-0 0, Harrell 6-11 9-9 22, Mason 5-6 0-0 12, Ceaser 7-9 0-0 15, Coleman 2-4 2-2 6, Love 2-4 0-1 4, Sykes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-54 14-16 78.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason