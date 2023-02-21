Texas Southern 64, Ark.-Pine Bluff 59

Plet 0-0 0-0 0, Doss 8-15 4-5 20, B.Harris 1-6 1-2 3, Curry 2-3 0-0 4, Ware 0-2 0-0 0, Milton 1-8 1-2 3, Greene 7-18 3-6 23, Reinhart 1-6 0-0 3, Stokes 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 21-60 10-17 59.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason