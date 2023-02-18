Texas-Arlington 75, Stephen F. Austin 70

B.Walker 4-13 2-4 10, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Castro 5-7 0-2 14, Gibson 4-6 0-0 9, Weaver 6-12 2-2 17, Humphrey 1-3 8-8 10, Johnson-Cash 1-1 0-0 3, Talbot 3-4 0-0 8, Domingos 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-50 12-16 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason