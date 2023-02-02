Texas A&M-CC 86, New Orleans 69

Mushila 4-6 7-8 15, Fryer 0-0 0-0 0, J.Jackson 1-4 5-6 7, Murdix 2-6 2-3 6, Tennyson 6-10 4-4 19, Williams 3-8 0-0 8, Dease 4-8 4-6 12, Keys 4-9 1-2 9, Grandberry 0-0 1-2 1, Nickelson 0-0 2-2 2, Roberts 3-4 0-1 7, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Kern 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 26-34 86.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason