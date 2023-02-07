Texas A&M 83, Auburn 78

Broome 8-11 2-2 18, Ja.Williams 4-8 1-2 12, Flanigan 4-8 3-3 12, Green 8-18 3-6 20, Jasper 2-6 0-0 6, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Donaldson 0-3 0-0 0, Cardwell 1-1 0-1 2, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Berman 1-4 0-0 3, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 9-14 78.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason