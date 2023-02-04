Texas A&M 82, Georgia 57

Moncrieffe 0-0 5-10 5, Bridges 3-4 1-1 7, Hill 5-13 9-11 20, Holt 0-5 0-0 0, Oquendo 1-6 0-0 2, McBride 1-8 0-2 3, Abdur-Rahim 6-11 3-3 18, Ingram 0-7 0-0 0, Anselem 1-2 0-0 2, Etter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 18-27 57.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason