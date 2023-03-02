Texas A&M 79, Mississippi St. 72

Malone 6-10 0-2 12, Patty 6-10 1-1 15, Bowles 6-11 1-2 19, Kay Kay Green 2-6 0-0 5, Jones 4-8 1-2 9, Barker 2-5 3-4 7, McKinzie Green 1-2 1-2 4, Hylton 3-6 1-4 8, Kindred 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-58 8-17 79

Jessika Carter 6-8 6-7 18, Powe 5-10 0-1 12, Hayes 3-9 2-2 8, Jordan 4-12 3-4 12, Smith 2-10 4-5 8, Denae Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 1-3 3-4 5, Kohl 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 4-4 6, Weber 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 23-59 22-27 72

Texas A&M 19 18 25 17 — 79 Mississippi St. 25 5 23 19 — 72

3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 11-17 (Patty 2-3, Bowles 6-8, K.Green 1-1, Jones 0-1, M.Green 1-2, Hylton 1-2), Mississippi St. 4-15 (Powe 2-5, Hayes 0-1, Jordan 1-5, Smith 0-2, Weber 1-2). Assists_Texas A&M 23 (K.Green 6), Mississippi St. 14 (Hayes 5). Fouled Out_Texas A&M Patty. Rebounds_Texas A&M 29 (Malone 6, Patty 6), Mississippi St. 39 (Jordan 8). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 21, Mississippi St. 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,531.