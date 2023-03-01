Texas A&M 77, Vanderbilt 70

Malone 6-7 0-1 12, Patty 6-9 0-2 12, Bowles 8-17 0-0 22, Kay Kay Green 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 4-10 2-2 12, Barker 2-5 3-3 7, McKinzie Green 1-1 0-0 2, Hylton 1-3 3-4 6, Kindred 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 30-58 8-12 77
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason