Texas A&M 74, Kentucky 67

Adeyeye 1-3 0-0 2, Green 2-8 0-0 5, King 0-1 0-0 0, Scherr 5-12 5-6 18, Walker 3-11 0-0 7, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Benton 8-15 1-2 21, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Petty 4-6 2-5 10, Russell 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 25-61 8-13 67
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason