Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2

|Texas
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|8
|10
|7
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|García dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Jung 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini rf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Smith lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ríos dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Heim c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jankowski rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Wisdom ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Thompson cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Madrigal 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Torrens ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Texas
|040
|103
|000
|—
|8
|Chicago
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2