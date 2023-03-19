Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Texas 79, East Carolina 40

Joyner 4-15 2-2 10, Moseley 0-1 0-0 0, Dennis 2-12 5-6 9, Johnson 0-4 1-2 1, McNeal 3-12 7-8 13, Chambers 0-1 0-0 0, Josephs 0-0 0-0 0, Franklin 0-2 2-2 2, Rose 1-2 1-4 3, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 0-1 2-2 2, Jenkins 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 10-56 20-26 40

TEXAS (26-9)

Gaston 3-9 5-6 11, Faye 2-7 2-2 6, Gonzales 8-13 1-2 20, Harmon 2-3 2-2 6, Holle 4-6 1-2 10, Jones 5-6 6-8 16, Muhammad 1-1 0-2 2, Gutierrez 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 1-2 1-2 4, Mwenentanda 1-2 2-4 4, Masudi 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-50 20-30 79

East Carolina 15 9 9 7 40
Texas 23 22 21 13 79

3-Point Goals_East Carolina 0-5 (Dennis 0-2, McNeal 0-2, Smith 0-1), Texas 5-10 (Gaston 0-1, Gonzales 3-6, Holle 1-2, Morris 1-1). Assists_East Carolina 5 (Adams 1, Dennis 1, Johnson 1, Joyner 1, Moseley 1), Texas 20 (Harmon 12). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_East Carolina 30 (Joyner 8), Texas 44 (Gaston 10). Total Fouls_East Carolina 21, Texas 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,915.

