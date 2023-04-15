Tellez has 2 homers, Yelich hits 1 in Brewers' 11-2 win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rowdy Tellez homered twice and drove in four runs and Christian Yelich also connected and had one of Milwaukee's six doubles to lead the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers to an 11-2 rout over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.
The Brewers had 15 hits to back left-hander Eric Lauer, who held his former team to one run and five hits in six innings. It was the second straight night a former Padres pitcher did well against his old team after Colin Rea threw 5 2/3 strong innings in a 4-3, 10-inning victory Thursday night.