LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Todd Pletcher-trained Tapit Trice is the 5-2 morning-line favorite and will start from the No. 1 post in Saturday’s $1 million Blue Grass at Keeneland, one of three major preps being run this weekend for next month’s Kentucky Derby.

“Not exactly the draw we wanted," Pletcher said of starting from the rail, "but he did win the allowance race at Gulfstream Park (on Feb. 4) from post one.”