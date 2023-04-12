Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 7

Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 10 7 Totals 34 9 11 9
Verdugo rf 4 1 2 1 Díaz dh 3 0 0 1
Devers 3b 4 1 1 3 Franco ss 5 2 3 2
Turner dh 4 1 2 1 Paredes 1b 4 1 1 0
Casas 1b 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 1 1 4
Tapia lf 4 0 0 1 Ramírez rf 3 0 1 0
Dalbec ss 4 0 0 0 Mejía c 1 0 0 0
McGuire c 4 2 3 0 Margot cf 4 0 0 0
Wong pr 0 0 0 0 Walls 3b 3 2 1 0
Chang 2b 3 0 0 0 Bethancourt c 3 2 2 1
Hernández cf 4 2 2 1 J.Lowe pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Bruján 2b 3 1 2 1
B.Lowe ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Boston 000 121 300 7
Tampa Bay 300 320 01x 9

E_Dalbec (1). DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Verdugo (2), Hernández 2 (2), Turner (2), Franco 3 (7), Walls (2), Bethancourt (2). HR_Devers (5), Arozarena (3). SB_Franco (3). SF_Díaz (1), Arozarena (1). S_Chang (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale L,1-1 4 7 6 5 2 6
Z.Kelly 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Brasier 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Schreiber 1 0 0 0 1 2
Martin 1 1 1 1 0 1
Tampa Bay
Bradley W,1-0 5 5 3 3 1 8
Beeks 1 1 1 1 0 1
Thompson 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Poche H,2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Adam H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Fairbanks S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Z.Kelly (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:44. A_17,136 (25,025).

