Syracuse 85, Pittsburgh 55

Lewis 4-11 0-0 8, Strong 4-7 0-0 10, Fair 8-12 0-0 23, Perkins 2-2 0-0 5, Rice 2-7 0-0 5, Saniaa Wilson 4-4 4-4 12, Wood 2-5 0-0 4, Hyman 6-11 0-0 12, McNabb 0-0 0-0 0, Nyah Wilson 2-4 2-2 6, Irvin 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 34-64 6-6 85
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason