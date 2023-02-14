Syracuse 75, NC State 72

Burns 7-10 1-3 15, Gantt 0-0 0-0 0, Joiner 6-17 0-0 15, Morsell 3-11 2-2 9, Smith 5-16 0-0 14, Clark 7-14 0-0 15, Dowuona 1-2 0-0 2, Ross 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Pass 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-72 3-5 72.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason