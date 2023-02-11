Stanford 88, No. 4 Arizona 79

A.Tubelis 2-2 0-0 4, Ballo 3-5 2-4 8, Kriisa 3-10 1-1 10, Ramey 9-18 0-0 26, Henderson 4-11 2-2 12, Larsson 4-9 4-4 12, Boswell 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 28-61 9-11 79.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason